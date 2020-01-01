Simba SC urged to reshape squad for continental assignment

Two former players have urged the Mainland league champions to hit the transfer market when it opens for quality players

Simba SC have been challenged to improve in some areas to help them do better in continental competitions next season.

The Mainland champions are in the prime position to win their third consecutive title this season as they sit comfortably at the top of the table with 71 points, 17 ahead of closest challengers Azam FC.

However, some analysts have argued the current Simba squad is lethal in domestic league matches, but cannot fully cope with the demands of Caf competitions which draws together the continent’s big guns.

“On my side, I think Simba needs to strengthen their defense by snatching a flexible and energetic defender who can withstand the tempo of big matches available in Caf level championship,” Amri Kiemba, a former Simba SC player is quoted as saying by Daily News.

He added they need to get another right-back to assist Shomari Kapombe, whom he said he is prone to frequent injuries which in the end can affect the team.

He again suggested the Msimbazi-based side need to get two more creative midfielders who have pace and skills to assist the likes of Clatous Chama.

“Also, they need to bring on board third striker to assist John Bocco and Meddie Kagere who are fighting with age. They are still good strikers but they need somebody to challenge them,” Kiemba continued.

“To the right-back, Shomari Kapombe is good but he still has to get his assistant who can execute well the duties like him.”

Asked whether the players should be imported from outside the country or get them within the nation, Kiemba said not every player who is bought from outside is competitive on the pitch.

“When teams decide to bring a player from outside the boundaries, he should really be good on the battlefield such nobody should question about their abilities otherwise, we have some potential talent in the country capable to bring the intended results," he concluded.