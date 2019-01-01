Simba SC trying different playing styles to beat Kagera Sugar - Aussems

The Belgian tactician pegs his hope on the intensive training program they have undergone before their next league match against the Sugar Millers

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems believes he has prepared his players in the best way possible to tackle Kagera Sugar on Thursday.

Simba will visit the Bukoba-based side for their third Mainland match. Aussems is hopeful his charges will be able to end their poor record against the Sugar Milers.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have already left for Bukoba and are ready to test unbeaten Kagera Sugar.

“Kagera have been frustrating us in the last seasons but before our game, we have had something special in training in order to make sure we get a different result against them this time around,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“During our training at Gymkhana club in Dar es Salaam, we have employed different playing styles. Sometimes the players have trained using various formations; either 3-5-2 or 4-4-2.

“This was all aimed at trying to familiarise ourselves with the best way we can approach the match. With this kind of preparation, I think we are ready to face Kagera and perhaps win.”

Kagera Sugar are leading their Mainland rivals after winning all of their three matches which have coincidentally been played away from their home ground. Simba's clash represents their first clash in front of their home fans this season.

Article continues below

They opened the league campaign with a 2-0 win over Biashara United before a 2-1 win over Alliance FC on matchday two.

They won their last league clash against Mbao FC with a 1-0 scoreline.

Simba FC have played and won against JKT and Mtibwa Sugar. The capital city club will then face Lipuli FC on September 31 as they try to catch up with their rivals after starting the domestic league late due to their participation in the Caf .