Simba SC took advantage of their experience against Mwadui FC - Adam

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had to fight back and win the encounter after going down in the first half in Dar es Salaam

Mwadui FC head coach Khalid Adam has blamed the lack of experience of his side after losing 2-1 to Simba SC in the Azam Federation Cup encounter on Saturday.

Although Mwadui took the lead through Gerald Mathias, Simba fought back, equalized and eventually won as goals from Clatous Chama and Francis Kahata settled the tie in favour of the league's defending champions.

Mwadui conceded the two goals in the second minute of added time for the first half and in the 85th minute after striking their solo goal in the 35th minute.

“I had some players who are not experienced as such and they are getting engaged in league action for the very first time in their careers. That only means they are less experienced than the majority of Simba players,” Adam told Mwanaspoti.

“But if you would have watched the match at some points, we looked better than Simba and that made me happy.

“If we had experienced players, we would not have actually conceded two quick goals almost at the end of the first half and again when the game was about to end.”

Simba progressed to the Round of 16 of the domestic competition while Mwadui will now have to focus on the Vodacom (VPL) matches hoping to perform better after losing five and drawing in eight of their 16 matches.