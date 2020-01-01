Simba SC to Yanga SC fans: ‘Celebrate our two defeats but be ready to give us six points’

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have warned their rivals against celebrating after they lost a second straight match in the top-flight

Simba SC fans have categorically told those of Yanga SC they will recover their six points from recent consecutive defeats by beating them home and away.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi suffered their second defeat in a row after losing 1-0 to Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland contest on Monday, and this came after they had also lost to Prisons by the same margin four days earlier.

The two defeats have elicited excitement within Yanga circles, especially the fans, who took to social media to celebrate, and further claimed they now have a good chance to win the league title for the first time since the 2016-17 season as they are still unbeaten from seven matches played so far this campaign.

With the first derby between the two giants earmarked for November 7, 2020, Simba fans have told their rivals they will recover the six points dropped from the two defeats by beating them home and away and will also win a record fourth straight league title this season.

“The points that we have dropped now are six points, they are very crucial but I want to assure our fans that we will recover the points when we play against Yanga [home and away],” a Simba fan explained to Sokaonline TV after their match against Ruvu Shooting at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es salaam.

“Yanga will pay for the suffering if we have gone through [losing two matches in a row], they like it or not, we will beat them and recover the points from them, we ask them to rejoice now, let them celebrate but the time will come, they will not be seen anywhere near social media.

“It is very normal for a team to lose a match but the way Yanga are celebrating it is as if Simba are out of the race, they will cry soon, you will see and I want you to come back for another interview after the derby.”

Prior to Monday's meeting, Simba and Ruvu Shooting had met 18 times in all competitions and Wekundu wa Msimbazi had managed to win 16 games, drawing the remaining two.

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck tinkered with his squad, giving Beno Kakolanya and Francis Kahata a chance. Bernard Morrison, the returning John Bocco, and Aishi Manula were the players who started on the bench.

However, Ruvu took a deserved lead when Fully Zulu Maganga, who made no mistake from three yards, sent his team into the break with a deserving lead.

Simba were given a lifeline in the 80th minute when they were awarded a penalty after foul play by their opponents in the danger zone but Bocco, who had been introduced, took it and despite beating the goalkeeper, he could not beat the crossbar.

Monday’s defeat has definitely cast doubt on the future of the Belgian coach, who has arguably the best squad in the Tanzania Mainland League.

Simba have now dropped to fourth position with 13 points from seven games.