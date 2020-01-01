Simba SC to welcome debutants Ihefu FC to Premier League

The national federation has released the first fixtures for the upcoming season with the newcomers set for a possible baptism of fire

Simba SC will start their Tanzanian Mainland title defence in the 2020/21 season with a tie against newly-promoted Ihefu FC.

Ihefu will have a probable baptism of fire as their first season match, scheduled for September 6, will see them host Wekundu wa Msimbazi who won three titles in the previous campaign.

The tie will be played at Sokoine Stadium at 4:00 EAT.

More teams

Simba, who have made some marquee signings, are perhaps preparing to launch a strong domestic campaign with their focus also being in the Caf .

Young Africans (Yanga SC) will start the new season with a match against Prisons at the newly-named Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Yanga fought hard and edged Azam FC for the second place in the 2019/20 season but the next campaign will see them face rivals without notable players.

Former captain Papy Tshishimbi, last season's top scorer David Molinga and defender Kevin Yondani are among the players who will not be part of the Timu Ya Mwananchi next season.

Namungo FC, who booked a place in the Confederation Cup by virtue of reaching the final, will host Coastal Union for the league opener at Majaliwa Stadium.

Another newly-promoted side Gwambina FC will start their Premier League journey with a game against Biashara United with a tie that is expected to be played at Karume Stadium.

Dodoma FC, who sealed their top-tier ticket after a hard-fought campaign in the First Division League, will be welcomed to the top league by Mwadui FC at Jamhuri Stadium.

Ruvu Shooting - who have already appointed former Yanga assistant coach Boniface Mkwasa as their head coach - will be away at CCM Gairo Stadium to face Mtibwa Sugar.

Article continues below

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) who struggled in the first round of the 2019/20 season before firing Ugandan coach Jackson Mayanja, will host Mbeya City who survived relegation by a whisker.

The KMC vs Mbeya tie will be hosted on September 7 at Uhuru National Stadium.

Kagera Sugar will welcome JKT Tanzania at Kaitaba Stadium in the second match for September 7 while the last match of round one will see the 2013/14 league winners Azam FC host Polisi Tanzania at Chamazi Complex.