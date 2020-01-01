Simba SC to rivals Yanga SC: Chama is not for sale, just look away

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have warned their rivals to forget about signing their key midfielder ahead of the new season

Simba SC have come out to clarify their midfielder Clatous Chama is not for sale at any price.

The statement by the club comes just a day after rumours went round in that Yanga are planning to sign the Zambian midfielder, so as to ‘level the scores’ after Simba signed their own Bernard Morrison on Sunday.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi unveiled the Ghanaian player after he agreed to pen a two-year contract and leave the Jangwani Street-based giants.

Simba Information Officer Haji Manara has now told Yanga that Chama, who was recently crowned the MVP of the 2019-20 Mainland and midfielder of the year is contracted at the club until July 2021, and will not be sold.

“We have seen rumours going round that Chama is leaving Simba for Yanga, I want to state it clearly we are not aware of such rumours and that Chama is a player contracted to Simba,” Manara said on his official social media pages.

“Simba is not ready to sell Chama, because the coach has already plans for him in the new season, Yanga should stop crying and focus elsewhere, they can sign players from other teams, I know they want to sign him as revenge on us signing [Morrison] but it will not happen.”

Simba are now close to signing defender Joash Onyango after his club Gor Mahia confirmed they had released him on Monday.

The Kenyan champions confirmed in a statement: “ player Joash [Onyango] is close to securing a lucrative move to Tanzanian giants Simba as the club struggles to keep their star players due to the financial challenges they are facing.

“[Onyango] was owed a lot of money by Gor Mahia and put in a demand letter to them that went unanswered. He then served a notice as required and started negotiations with Simba who have always been interested in his services.

“Simba have moved with speed to secure his services and he is expected in Dar es Salaam to sign the deal.

“Joash will thus join former teammates Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere who played an integral part for the Tanzanian champions in the just-concluded season.”

Onyango joined K'Ogalo from in the 2017 season and has gone on to help them win back-to-back titles. He was part of the team that qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals in the 2018/19 season.