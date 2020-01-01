Simba SC to miss Chama and four key players against Tanzania Prisons

Coach Sven Vandenbroeck confirmed the absence of five key players as they prepare to play away in Sumbawanga on Thursday

Simba SC have suffered a huge blow after it emerged five key players will miss the Mainland match against Prisons on Thursday.

The five players who will miss the clash at Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga are midfielder Clatous Chama, defender Pascal Wawa, striker John Bocco, Ibrahim Ame, and Gerson Fraga.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi coach Sven Vandenbroeck has revealed the aforementioned players will not play in the fixture because of various reasons.

“We have a group of players who are not in the country and we also have players who are having family issues and will thus miss the league match,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by MwanaSpoti.

“Among the players include Chama and Wawa, who are back in their respective countries to renew travelling documents, then we have Bocco, who is getting back to fitness after injury while Ame and Fraga are out with injuries.”

In an earlier interview, Vandenbroeck revealed how Saturday’s friendly against Mlandege FC gave his charges the kind of test to expect when they take on Tanzania Prisons.

Simba defeated Mlandege 3-1 in a friendly staged at Azam Complex in Chamazi with new signing Chris Mugalu notching a double, and Ibrahim Ame notching one.

The outcome of the match has left coach Vandenbroeck praising his rivals for giving them "the kind of game he wanted" ahead of their league match against Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga.

“It was the kind of the friendly I was looking forward to, they played really well, they pressed us hard, controlled the ball and even tried to deny us space to play, it was a good build-up for my players,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by the club’s official website.

“When you play such a strong friendly, it gives you direction, it tells you where to move to, and now we know our weaknesses and we will make sure that we are ready for Thursday's match.”

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were using the game to continue sharpening up and testing players who have not had a chance to show what they are capable of doing in the Tanzania Mainland League.

On how prepared they are to face Tanzania Prisons, Vandenbroeck said: “I can say we are ready, we had a good preparation with the Mlandege friendly, I know it will not be an easy game, we will have to fight to get maximum points.

“Tanzania Prisons are a very good side, they have always given us hard times when we play against them at Mandela Stadium, but this time around, we want to do our job and get maximum points, we will do it.”

Simba have started their title defence on a high note winning four matches from the five played with one match ending in a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.