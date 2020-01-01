Simba SC to miss Ajibu, Mzamiru, Athuman vs Lipuli FC

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are aiming at completing a double against their hosts

Simba SC will miss the services of three players when they play Lipuli FC in their Mainland League match on Saturday.

The league leaders are aiming at getting maximum points to maintain their lead to second-placed Azam FC.

However, they will not have the services of Miraji Athuman, Mzamiru Yassin and Ibrahim Ajibu.

More teams

"Miraji and Mzamiru are out injured, but for Ajibu, he asked for permission to go and settle a family issue," Simba team manager Patrick Rweyemanu is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Apart from the trio, everyone else is available and ready for the game against Lipuli. We are ready for maximum points and I believe we will get them; fans should come out and support us."

Striker Meddie Kagere has also urged the fans to turn out in large numbers and support Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

"Our fans in Iringa, we are on the way be prepared, we are coming to entertain and make you happy. Come and cheer us to victory," the Burundian uttered.

This is the sixth meeting between the two sides, Simba have won two games and drawn three.

Article continues below

The champions won the last meeting 4-0.