Simba SC to fans: Please follow government measures when attending matches

The Mainland giants have issued a statement urging their fans to follow guidelines when the season resumes on June 13

Simba SC have sent a passionate appeal to their fans to follow the rules and regulations issued by the government when attending Mainland matches.

The Tanzanian top-flight is finally set to return on June 13, after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

With Simba, who are chasing a third straight title, set to host Ruvu Shooting in their first match on June 14 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the club has now sent a plea to the fans to make sure they follow the guidelines to help combat the spread of Covid-19.

Simba information officer Haji Manara has stated in a statement on the club’s official website: “We want to inform our fans that the Covid-19 virus is still with us and they should adhere to the tough measures put in place by the Ministry of Health when attending matches.

“Starting on Sunday when we play our first match, we want the fans to follow the rules, wear masks when coming to the stadium, wash hands outside the venue, and also make sure they keep social distance.

“Our President Magufuli loves all and it is good if we follow the rules to avoid contracting the disease which has become a big pandemic across the world. I am very confident Simba fans respect laws and will follow what the Ministry wants them to do.”

Some of the measures the government wants adhered to include all the players and officials undergoing mandatory Covid-19 tests, while temperature readings should be done under the supervision of medical experts.

The government also wants players and officials travelling in team buses to ensure they sit far enough apart on the way to the stadium.

The government ordered the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to make sure they have enough water in place as well as sanitizers inside and outside match venues, and all this will be used when entering the pitch before matches.

The organisers will also be required to open gates early enough to avoid fans crowding the area, while the seating arrangements must see the one-metre distance rule followed.

The government, additionally, warned against wild celebration, saying any goal scored should not invite hugging, while the exchange of jerseys at the end of the match and handshakes before and after the match will also not be tolerated.

Furthermore, substitutes sitting on the bench will be required to wear masks and must sit a metre apart, while players coming off the pitch will be required to wear masks immediately after leaving the field.