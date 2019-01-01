Simba SC to complete signing of UD Songo's Miquissone soon - Mazingisa

The club CEO urges supporters to remain calm as they go about their business in the short transfer window

Simba SC will complete the signing of Luis Jose Miquissone from UD Songo in the next few days, the club's CEO Senzo Mazingisa has confirmed.

Mazingisa admitted the process of getting Miquissone sign for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi was started even before he was appointed the club's CEO three months ago, and has called on their supporters to remain calm during the ongoing transfer window.

“About his signing, it is true Simba targeted to him even before I came in to take my position at the club,” Mazingisa told Mwanaspoti.

“It is now a matter of time before we conclude this process and what our fans need now is just patience. I understand the fans want to see him signed soon but I urge for patience and we will, in due time, inform them where our negotiations with the concerned parties have reached.”

The administrator further hinted the Vodacom (VPL) champions might not sign many players in the December-January window.

“Other VPL teams have moved with speed to acquire new players but we are not in a hurry as such because Simba just need a little reinforcement on the current squad," he added.

Mazingisa stated his predecessor Crescentius Magori was the one in charge of the negotiation process with the UD Songo player.

“Before I came, the previous CEO [Crescentius Magori] had kickstarted negotiations with Miquissone and I am happy they had agreed on some aspects of the contract tabled. It is now upon us to speed up the process and conclude it,” the former administrative official revealed.

“We know Miquissone is a good player who will come and help strengthen our team.”

Simba were eliminated by UD Songo from the Caf preliminary round in August.