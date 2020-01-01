Simba SC tie-down Yassin and Ndemla with new contracts

The Mainland giants have already started the road to keep their key players as they get ready for the new season

Simba SC have started planning for next season after they moved to keep Mzamiru Yassin and Said Ndemla at the club for the next two seasons.

The two players have signed a two-year contract each to stay with the mainland giants. According to a source, who did not want to be named, Simba paid TSh60millon to convince both players to stay.

“The two players have reached an agreement to stay at Simba and the club is very happy to keep them,” the source is quoted by Sokaletu.

“If there is a player whose contract is running down and is yet to talk to the club, then he must be on his way out because most of them [players] have already started talks to extend their stay.”

The move by Simba to renew the contracts of the duo comes barely five days after club chairman Mohammed Dewji assured club fans they will not sell any of their players in the coming transfer window.

The Mainland giants are keen to build a strong team ahead of next season’s Caf as they are likely to represent the country in the competition for the second season in a row.

“My fellow lions,” Dewji wrote in a statement on his official social accounts. “I want to assure you none of our players will leave Simba but we will also sign any player, from anywhere if our coach will need him in his squad.

“We want to remain consistent and will not let our squad change.”

Simba have already been linked with the services of two players – defender Joash Onyango and midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

Goal understands the club is already talking to Muguna, who has 18 months left on his contract with K’Ogalo but has expressed his desire to leave for greener pastures because of salary problems.

Simba are currently chasing a third straight league title, as they top the league table on 71 points from 28 matches, while Azam FC are second on 54 points and rivals Yanga SC are lying third after accumulating 51 points.

Simba will resume the league with a home game against Ruvu Shooting at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.