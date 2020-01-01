Simba SC terminate on-loan stars contracts

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have parted ways with four players who are surplus to requirements

Mainland League side Simba SC have terminated the contracts of several of their on-loan players.

Among those affected is Paul Bukaba who plays for Namungo FC, Marcel Kaheza who has been turning out for Polisi Tanzania and Mohammed Rashid of JKT Tanzania.

"We have to manage our squad to ensure we get value from them and use our resources wisely," Club's CEO Senzo Mazingisa is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"We have decided to release those players and compensate them. The players will be paid their one month's salary and by doing that we will save a lot of money which will help the club in one way or another. It is a big decision, but we have to make it," Senzo concluded.

The aforementioned players were released on loan by the 20-time league champions but it seems they are deemed as surplus to requirements.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are currently top of the table with 50 points after playing 19 matches. The team have managed to win 16 games, drawn twice and lost just once.