Simba SC targeting third consecutive league title - Mkude

The Tanzania international admits the race is tough but believes his team is ready to go all the way

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude insists the Mainland League is tough.

The defending champions are doing well in the campaign and are in the top position having accumulated a total of 44 points from the 17 games played.

Despite opening an eight-point lead between them and second-placed Azam, the 27-year-old is adamant it is not easy to keep afloat.

"The league is tough and we are doing absolutely everything within our power to ensure we successfully defend the league title," Mkude told Mwanaspoti.

"Every team has a target and they are working hard to achieve it and it makes the league tough. We are taking every game as a final with the aim of taking as many points as possible."

The Tanzania international has also explained the reason behind their improvement in the top tier this season.

"We take our matches seriously with the discipline it deserves; we are set to win our third league title in as many seasons," Mkude concluded.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are also targeting the .

Of the 17 games played, Simba have managed to win 14, draw two and lose one. Azam are second while Coastal Union are in third position with 30 points.

Arch-rivals Yanga SC are fourth with 28 points from the 15 games played - the 27-time champions have won eight games, drawn four and lost three.