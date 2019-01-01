Simba SC targeting Polisi Tanzania's Matola - report

The coaching position at Wekundu wa Msimbazi fell vacant after the former coach was fired

Simba SC are reportedly targeting the services of Polisi coach Suleiman Matola.

The Tanzania Mainland League champions fired coach Patrick Aussems on Saturday and currently the team is under the tutelage of caretaker coach Dennis Kitambi.

Matola is reportedly seen by the Simba management as the right man for the job owing to his vast experience and impact in the teams he has been coaching.

When reached for comment, Polisi Tanzania vice-chairman Robert Munis stated there is no problem if the 20-time league champions come for the tactician.

"[Matola] has a running contract with us, but is Simba want him we have no problem, it is all about negotiating," Munis told Mwanaspoti.

"We have no reason to stop [Matola] from leaving if Simba come for him. The job he has been doing is evident and most clubs would love to have a coach of this calibre."

Article continues below

However, the administrator has stated Wekundu wa Msimbazi have not yet made a contact.

"Nothing official has been tabled to us; nobody has contacted us regarding the coach. Matola has also not told us about it but once it reaches the board, we will settle it amicably," he added.

Simba are focused on getting Aussems' replacement as soon as possible.