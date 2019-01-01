Simba SC target Matola resigns from Polisi Tanzania

Reports indicate the youthful tactician is headed to Wekundu wa Msimbazi who are currently looking to hire a new head coach

Polisi have confirmed the exit of their assistant coach Selemani Matola, fueling speculation that he might be headed to Simba SC.

According to Polisi FC secretary-general Frank Geoffrey, the tactician has handed in his resignation letter and the club is currently working on his release.

"Matola requested to leave, and we are close to finalizing his release owing to the processes involved," Frank told Mwananchi.

"After we are done with Matola's release we can now focus on his replacement. Coach Ally Mtuli will be given a chance to select the best person he feels he can work with, and as the management, we will do the necessary."

It is not clear whether Simba SC will appoint Matola as the team's head coach.

The position fell vacant after Belgian coach Patrick Aussems was fired owing to what the club called gross misconduct and unsatisfying results.

Dennis Kitambi has been leading the team as the head coach on an interim basis.