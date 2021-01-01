Simba SC suspend Mkude second time after going AWOL

Goal can reveal the Msimbazi giants have asked the Taifa Stars player to stay away from the camp

Simba SC have for the second time this season taken the decision to suspend midfielder Jonas Mkude.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Taifa Stars player, who is yet to report to training since May 18, has now been asked by the club to stay away after he decided to abscond duty.

A source within the club and, who did not want to be named, has told Goal the decision by the club is final and the player will have to explain himself before regaining his place back in the team.

What has been said?

“The club has reached a decision to suspend midfielder Jonas [Mkude], who is not and has never reported to camp since the team returned from South Africa where they played Kaizer Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League,” the source told Goal on Sunday.

“Two days after the team arrived from South Africa, all the players were asked to report to camp to start preparations for the return leg having lost 4-0 but Mkude did not show up, and he never sent an apology or reason as to why he was missing.

“But when he came to camp, he gave his reason to the team’s head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa and team manager Patrick Rweyemamu but all of them did not agree with his reason, they felt he was lying and asked him to leave.

“Since then, Mkude was asked not to report to camp but stay away from the team and he thus missed the return leg against Chiefs which Simba won 3-0 but failed to qualify for the semi-finals.”

Article continues below

The source continued: “But even after the Chiefs game, the club is yet to allow him to return to camp or join the rest of the squad, but what I know is he has been stopped from attending anything to do with the club because of disciplinary issues, and the case is now with the team’s disciplinary committee for discussion.”

Similar problem?

In January, Mkude was fined by the Wekundu wa Msimbazi Tsh200, 000 after he pleaded for forgiveness after he was found culpable for three offences.

The first offence was his decision to skip the club’s seminar which was held to discuss the team’s targets for the season, his second mistake was reporting late to training ahead of their Mainland Premier League match against Coastal Union with his third mistake being failure to report to camp on December 26, 2020, without permission.