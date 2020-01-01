Simba SC survive Stand United scare to advance in Tanzania FA Cup

Wekundu wa Msimbazi qualified for the quarter-finals after winning a penalty shootout

Simba SC have advanced to the quarter-finals of the after defeating Stand United 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Tanzania Mainland League champions came into the match as favourites owing to their status. However, it turned out to be a tough game as both sides settled for a scoreless first half.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi opened the scoring in the 51st minute from 12 yards after United player handled the ball in the danger zone leaving the referee with no option but to award the visitors a penalty. Hassan Dilunga rose to the occasion, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

More teams

Reckless defending by the three-time winners allowed Miraji Salehe to equalise and give the fans something to celebrate. Neither of the two sides could get the winning goal in the remaining minutes.

In the shoot-out, Simba managed to convert three of their penalties while the hosts scored just two.

Article continues below

Elsewhere, Namungo defeated Mbeya City 2-1 to advance, same as Sahare All-Stars, who claimed a 5-2 win against FC while Ndanda defeated Kitayosa FC 3-1.

Wednesday's fixtures

Ihefu FC vs Azam FC

JKT Tanzania vs Alliance FC

Kagera Sugar vs KMC FC

Young Africans vs Gwambina FC