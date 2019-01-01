Simba SC surpass 30-point mark with win against KMC

The 20-time league champions needed two second-half goals to bag maximum points against their hosts in the top division game played on Saturday

Simba SC surpassed the 30-point mark after a 2-0 win against KMC in the Mainland League.

The visitors came into the match aiming at extending their good form in the top tier, but they found the going tough. Poor finishing and resolute defending by the hosts ensured the first half ended in goalless

However, it all changed a minute after the break when Hassan Dilunga found Deo Kanda in a good position, and the latter put the ball past the custodian and into the back of the net.

Despite a flurry of attacks from the defending champions, KMC managed to ensure the scoreline remain the same.

It changed in injury time when Francis Kahata found Gerson Fraga just outside the 18-yard area.

The Brazilian unleashed a fierce shot which went past the goalkeeper and into the net to seal the win for Sven Ludwig Vandenbroec-led charges.

Simba finish the year top of the table with 31 points, six more than second-placed Kagera Sugar. 27-time champions Yanga SC are third after accumulating 21 points.

All eyes will be on Kariakoo derby on January 4 when Simba will play bitter rivals Yanga SC.