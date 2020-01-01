Simba SC suffer shock defeat at home against JKT Tanzania

First half strike enough to hand the visitors maiden win against Wekundu wa Msimbazi

Simba SC have suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to JKT in the Tanzania Mainland League match played on Friday.

The hosts have not lost against JKT in the past three games, winning all and scoring six goals in the process and conceding once. The last meeting ended 3-1 in favour of Wekundu wa Msimbazi, and with their current form, only a few expected their visitors to win.

The defending champions were uncharacteristically outplayed at some point by JKT, and they paid the price in the 24th minute. Adam Adam was in a good position to connect a cross from the left to hand his side their maiden win against the 20-time league champions.

Despite a spirited performance by the hosts, JKT Tanzania held on to bag maximum points.

The Sven Vandenbroeck-led side have now suffered two defeats in the 20 league games played this season. The first defeat came against Mwadui FC on October 30, 2019, with Gerald Mathias scoring the lone goal of the match.

Simba remain top of the table with 50 points, 12 more than second-placed Azam FC while Yanga SC are third with 34 points.