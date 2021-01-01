Simba SC struggle to beat Mwadui FC, Dodoma Jiji FC fall to Namungo FC

The champions have now reclaimed second spot even though they have played fewer games than their rivals

Simba SC have laboured past Mwadui FC to pick a 1-0 Mainland Premier League win on Sunday in Shinyanga.

John Bocco scored the goal that gave the Caf Champions League quarter-finalists the slim win to move second on the table.

Despite the struggles Mwadui have undergone in the season, they were able to hold dominant Simba for the entire first half. The hosts sat back and launched cautious attacks and were able to keep at bay the champions who have been impressive both on the local and African scenes.

The local giants had to wait until the 79th minute to get a breakthrough. Bocco, who is set to renew a deal since his current contract will end when the season concludes, struck to break the hearts of an otherwise well-drilled Mwadui machine.

The Shinyanga club has had a poor history against the Msimbazi side as they are still looking for a win in five games. Mwadui suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Simba on October 31, 2020, which was their biggest defeat in over two years. Previously, Wekundu wa Msimbazi won both legs in the 2019/20 season as they picked 1-0 and 3-0 victories in the first and second leg respectively.

The loss means Mwadui will remain winless in the last five games where they have drawn once and lost on four occasions. The club finds themselves in a tough position as they fight to save their Premier League status since they are at the bottom with four wins, four draws and 18 losses so far.

On the other hand, Simba have gone above Azam FC to occupy second place with 52 points from 22 games. They are four points below Yanga who have played three more games as the race looks to be a three-horse competition involving the top three sides.

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Namungo FC won by a 1-0 margin against Dodoma Jiji FC. Sixtus Sabilo scored in the first minute and the hosts could not find an equaliser to claim a point.

Finally, Tanzania Prisons registered a 2-1 win over Polisi Tanzania in their respective league encounter.

Jeremiah Juma scored twice; in the 17th and in the 81st minutes to hand Tanzania Prisons the win while Iddy Moby found the back of the net for the home side in the 34th minute.