Simba SC strikers impress Vandenbroeck after routine win against Gwambina FC

The Belgian tactician lauded his strikers for regaining their form ahead of the important run of matches coming up

Simba SC coach Sven Vandenbroeck has lauded his strikers for their good display during the last two matches in the Mainland .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi have continued to impress in the top-tier after they hammered promoted side Gwambina FC 3-0, a win which came just four days after they also beat Biashara United 4-0, both matches took place at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Belgian coach has now revealed his happiness with how the strikers had found their scoring boots and also pointed out the fact they had started to score goals from set-pieces, as was the case against Gwambina.

“It feels great that every Simba striker is now able to find the back of the net especially when he gets a chance to do so,” Vandenbroeck told the club’s official website.

“We are now heading to the Caf and when I see my strikers in good form, it makes me very happy, it shows that we are ready to compete in the competition.”

Against Gwambina, goals from Meddie Kagere, Pascal Wawa, and substitute Chris Mugalu were enough to give Simba their second successive victory in the unfolding league, and are now looking settled in comparison with the two opening matches they played.

On scoring from set-pieces, Vandenbroeck said: “We have been trying this in training for a while now and I am happy my players have mastered the art and can score from set-pieces.”

On the overall game against Gwambina, Vandenbroeck said: “In general, I am very happy with the performance from the lads…their pressing and tactical abilities were great. I cannot demand more at this moment.

“Gwambina also tried hard to make our work difficult as they defended in most occasions without coming outside their box after the first goal opened them up and gave us the other two goals, we should have scored more.”

Simba, who have now scored seven goals from two matches and without conceding, will face JKT at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma on Sunday before travelling to the Rukwa region to take on Tanzania Prisons at Nelson Mandela Stadium on October 10.