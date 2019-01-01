Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere will retain the Golden Boot - Aiyee

The Rwandan striker is seen as the front runner in the race to win the Golden Boot ahead of rival strikers in the Tanzanian Mainland league

Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) striker Salim Aiyee has tipped Meddie Kagere to retain the Golden Boot award at the end of the season.

The Simba SC striker scored 23 goals last season to pick up the award and Aiyee believes the Rwandan international is the man to watch again.

Aiyee was the third-best scorer in the Tanzanian Mainland league after bagging 18 goals.

“Judging from what I have observed since the season started, I can see [Meddie] Kagere will be another great rival again,” Aiyee told Mwanaspoti.

“I watched Simba's game against JKT and I can confirm Kagere's speed has increased.”

Kagere scored a brace against JKT in their first match as Simba won 3-1 and the KMC forward insists the former talisman will remain a formidable candidate to secure the boot once more.

“[Kagere] is a striker who knows what he wants in football, and you cannot really rule him out based on his age,” Aiyee continued.

“He is doing things which even the youngest strikers have struggled to do.”

The former Mwadui FC striker is yet to recover from a hip injury.

“I wish I could recover as fast as possible so I can embark on trying to hit my set targets,” added Aiyee.

“I really did not expect to suffer from such a niggling injury but hopefully, I will return and see whether I can break my past record,” he concluded.

KMC will face Coastal Union in their next match scheduled for September 18.