Simba SC striker Kagere praises sacked Aussems

The club parted ways with the coach on Saturday after initially suspending him over his absence without official permission

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has lauded his former coach Patrick Aussems as one of the best tacticians he has worked under.

Simba announced they were severing ties with Aussems on Saturday and Kagere admits the Belgian coach played a primary role in the successes they have had as a club since his arrival.

Kagere won the Golden Boot and was also named Simba's best player of the season as they lifted the Vodacom (VPL) trophy under the coach in the previous campaign.

Kagere and Aussems worked together for two seasons since the Rwandan international left Kenyan Premier League ( ) side in June 2018.

“When those issues came up [that Aussems had left the club without official permission during the international break] I was not there because I was engaged with matters for the national team. I only heard it through various sources which I thought were not official,” Kagere told Mwanaspoti.

“He always made us believe in ourselves and he is the best I have worked under in competitive football.

“Aussems is a very good coach and his role was very pivotal when we managed to reach the knockout stage of the Caf competition last season.”

Simba lost to in the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they suffered a 4-1 overall defeat last season.

The Msimbazi Reds were knocked out of the competition by UD Songo of Mozambique in the preliminary round of the current campaign and Kagere explains what he thinks might have worked against them.

Simba drew 0-0 away before they were held to a 1-1 draw at home which meant they could not progress, going out on away goals.

Article continues below

“Even in the ongoing season, we had the best chances to do well but we did not put in place proper calculations especially for the second leg match,” he added.

“We faltered yes but it does not mean we were not good enough to progress.”