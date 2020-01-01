Simba SC striker Kagere: Not easy to score 19 goals this season

The Rwandan striker explains how tough it has been for him to find the back of the net consistently in the current campaign

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has confessed how difficult it has been for him to score 19 goals so far in the Mainland .

The Rwandan striker won the Golden Boot last season after notching 23 goals and he is currently leading the race to win the gong again.

However, Kagere, who joined Simba from Kenyan champions two seasons ago, has admitted reaching 19 goals this season has not been easy for him.

“I have had difficult times to score goals this campaign because every defender is watching on me whenever we play against them,” Kagere is quoted by Sokaletu.

“Whenever the defenders see me in the starting XI, they come wanting to deny me a chance to score and that is always difficult for any striker to achieve your target.

“Other defenders always use a lot of force to defend against me, putting me on tight marking but sometimes I enjoy the moment because when I sneak and get a chance, I will score, so that is why I only have 19 goals this season.”

In a recent interview, former Young Africans (Yanga SC) defender Oscar Joshua revealed he will be a happy man if Kagere is beaten to the Golden Boot this campaign.

With the league set to resume after it was halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Kagere has a good chance to claim the award with only nine rounds of matches remaining to the end of the season.

Joshua went ahead to challenge other strikers in the top-flight, led by Reliants Lusanjo, Paul Nonga, and Yusuph Mhilu, to make sure that they catch up with Kagere and beat him to the crown.

Lusajo and Mhilu, both of Kagere Sugar, have scored 11 goals while Nonga of Lipuli FC has managed 10 goals.

“First Emmanuel Okwi took the Golden Boot and then came Kagere and won the award last season, and still it seems Kagere will do it again this season,” Joshua told reporters.

“But I have a feeling that we have Nonga, Lusanjo, and Mhilu who can also challenge for the gong and I want to urge them to make sure they don’t allow Kagere to win the award again, nine matches are enough to give them the award.”

Simba will resume their hunt for a third straight title against Ruvu Shooting on June 13 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.