Simba SC striker Kagere denies fighting with coach Vandenbroeck

The Mainland League’s top scorer refutes reports he fought with his coach as they prepare for the new season's kick-off

Simba SC striker Meddie Kagere has come out to deny reports he fought with coach Sven Vandenbroeck on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, social media was awash with news the two had confronted each other in training on Tuesday after the team arrived in Mbeya from Arusha, where they beat Namungo FC 2-0 to lift the Community Shield.

The Rwandan striker, who won the Golden Boot for the second season in a row after notching 23 goals, has termed the reports as baseless and pointed a finger at his enemies who are out to tarnish his name.

“I have heard the rumours going around about me, and they are not true at all, all those rumours are just aimed at spoiling my good name and that is why I have never replied to such stories,” Kagere is quoted by Sokaletu.

“First, they came up with stories. I used charm but I kept silent, and now they have said I fought with my coach which is not true, I am shocked and saddened with such reports and have kept asking myself when and where did I fight with my coach?”

On Wednesday, Vandenbroeck denied the reports and stated he doesn’t have any problem with the striker and does not know where the news came from.

“I can't use powers on my players and on unnecessary things that I don't know where they come from,” Vandenbroeck was quoted saying by Simba’s social media pages.

“I don't have a problem, Meddie [Kagere] has no problem that's what I can say.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Simba information officer Haji Manara rubbished the reports, claiming Simba did not train on Tuesday as the players were already tired after arriving from Mwanza.

“Here in Simba it is all happiness all the time and when people want to make us sad they come up with cooked stories, nothing like that happened, at no time did [Kagere] and [Sven] fight each other or confront each other,” said Manara.

“All those are big lies being used to divert the attention that Simba won a trophy on Sunday, they just want to spoil our party and at the same time imply that there are problems in Simba, we don’t have any problems, we are a happy family, they want to provoke us and we are not ready to be provoked.

“The coach requested all the players to have a rest, they were all resting and none went to training, so I am wondering when did it happen and where? We know them [the traitors] they are back again with lies but we will not buy that.”

Simba are keen to seal a treble once again this season after they started the season with the Shield win. Last season, Simba won the Shield, the league, and titles and will thus represent in the Caf .

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi will open their league campaign with a clash against promoted side Ihefu FC at Sokoine Stadium on Saturday.