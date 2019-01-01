Simba SC striker John Bocco set to return against rivals Azam FC

The Belgian coach reveals the availability of their lead striker as they prepare for the big league match on Wednesday

Simba SC have received a major boost as new striker John Bocco will play against Azam FC in a Mainland match on Wednesday.

Bocco, who also turns out for the national team Taifa Stars, has not featured in any league match for the Msimbazi Reds so far this season owing to a knee injury.

However, coach Patrick Aussems has confirmed the striker is in the squad to face rivals Azam in the top of the bill fixture.

“[Bocco] is currently training on his own and he looks sharp. I will check him again on Tuesday but there are high chances he will be involved,” Aussems told reporters from their training base at Uhuru Stadium.

The absence of Bocco forced coach Aussems to use Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere as a lone striker in the past league matches.

Speaking on the match against Azam, Aussems said: “We are progressing well with training sessions since we must be in a good frame of mind when we face them [Azam].”

Both Simba and Azam are yet to lose a match in the league this term with the former sitting at the top of the log with 12 points from four matches. Azam are currently lying fourth with nine points.