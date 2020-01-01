Simba SC star Mkude refutes retirement claims after skipping Tanzania camp

The midfielder has broken his silence concerning his future with the Taifa Stars, insisting he is still committed to serve the team

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has denied claims he has retired from playing for the national team.

Mkude was among players summoned by coach Etienne Ndayiragije to start preparations ahead of the African Nation Championship (Chan) to be held in , but he did not show up in camp.

The move left Ndayiragije disappointing, stating he did not know the whereabouts of the player: “Until now [Tuesday], I have no official information where he is. His teammates joined the camp immediately but for him, I cannot say where he maybe.”

More teams

However, the camp was dissolved on Tuesday, following an order by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who announced the cancelation of all sporting activities and events that are of a huge public nature, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Article continues below

The Simba players has now clarified his situation, saying it wasn’t true he is planning to retire from serving the Taifa Stars, insisting he will meet coach Ndayiragije and explain to him why he failed to join the camp.

“I will meet coach Ndayiragije and explain to him what expired, and stories going around that I have retired from playing for the national team are ill-timed,” Mkude is quoted by Daily News.

This was not the first time for Mkude to miss training - he did the same during the reign of former Taifa Stars coach Emmanuel Amunike and was dropped from the team.