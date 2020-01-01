Simba SC star Mkude denies claims he wants to quit Taifa Stars

The confirms he has no plans to quit playing for the national team, saying he will explain his situation to the coach

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has refuted claims he wants to quit playing for the national team.

The veteran midfielder was among players summoned for the (Chan) training camp but he failed to turn up, before it was suspended due to the coronavirus.

His decision not to show up in camp irked coach Etienne Ndayiragije, who wondered why he had failed to do so despite the call-up.

Mkude has now said every player loves or dreams to play for his/her national team, and it would be a strange decision for him to reject the Taifa Stars.

“I have never ever said anything, anywhere about resigning from serving the national team or rejecting the call to feature in the team,” Mkude is quoted by Daily News.

“I had my own issues and it was the reason why I never showed up for training, I will explain my situation to coach [Ndayiragije] and I am sure he will understand my situation.

“You know how it feels when you play for the national team and even getting the call up is such a huge honour.”

Speaking on the secret of managing to be the long-serving player at Simba, Mkude said it was all about dedication, commitment, and discipline.

“You can be in a club for ten years without having any uniqueness and be indiscipline yet the club tolerates you. That means both sides need each other’s services, which they think it’s unique,” Mkude continued.

“In football, you can be the best but you cannot be at your best always and that why, I respect my opponents in the field because sometimes they will overwhelm you.”

Recently, his manager/agent, Juma Ndambile, was quoted saying Mkude is looking forward to retiring from serving the Taifa Stars, due to misunderstandings the player has with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).