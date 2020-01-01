Simba SC star Mkude admits he drinks alcohol but he knows his limits

The long-serving midfielder defends his recent decision to skip training with Taifa Stars saying he is not quitting football soon

Simba SC midfielder Jonas Mkude has moved to defend his disciplinary record just days after he skipped training at the national team.

Mkude hits headlines after he failed to report to the recently dissolved national team, Taifa Stars camp in Dar es Salaam, ahead of the 2020 African Nations Championship (Chan) finals as well as the 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers.

However, the camp was dissolved on Tuesday, following an order by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who announced the cancelation of all sporting activities and events, as part of strengthening preventive measures to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

More teams

“Like any other human being, I’m not perfect and definitely, I have my weaknesses as anyone else, therefore, people should stop judging me on the wrong end,” Mkude is quoted by Daily News

Mkude spoke out about his personal life, admitting he takes booze but he is not a drunkard. The sturdy midfielder said he drinks at a particular time for relaxation and not always.

“Yes! I take booze but [I am] not willful to indulge to excess…people must also understand at what time I take booze,” Mkude continued.

“You know, it is better before you write or talk about anybody, first contact that person to balance your story because you don’t know how much the conclusions you draw is going to hurt and tarnish the image of others.

Article continues below

“Many things are written or talked about me are totally wrong and unfounded. It hurts me and my family, as well as relatives,” he lamented, although he insisted he is not perfect and everyone has his good and bad side."

About his career in general, Mkude who is currently Simba’s longest-serving player expressed his devotion and affection to the club. He vehemently refuted claims he is looking for an exit.

“These claims are pure baseless…I’m still a Simba player with a valid contract and I love this club.”