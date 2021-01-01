Simba SC star Miquissone withdraws from Mapinduzi Cup squad

The speedy winger has been allowed by Wekundu wa Msimbazi to return home for close monitoring after picking up an injury

Simba SC have confirmed winger Luis Miquissone will not play any part in the remaining matches of the Mapinduzi Cup tournament in Zanzibar.

The Wekundu was Msimbazi are currently taking part in the one-week tournament and have already reached the semi-finals, where they are scheduled to take on Namungo FC on Monday.

However, Miquissone, who was the star attraction as Simba hammered of Zimbabwe 4-0 to advance to the group stage of the Caf with a 4-1 aggregate win, will not be available after picking up an injury, and has now been allowed to travel back to Dar es Salaam.

Simba team manager Abbas Ally has revealed Miquissone was asked by doctors to remain under observation and take a break hence the decision to allow him to leave the camp.

“Luis is already back in Dar after suffering an injury in the game against FC Platinum so he is currently undergoing treatment and I don’t think he will return to play the remaining matches,” Ally told Sokalabongo.

“We only have a semi-final match and then final [if we qualify] and that will be too soon to have him back again.”

Miquissone was not part of the starting line-up against Chipukizi in the tournament opener which Simba won 3-1, and he also missed the 2-0 win against defending champions Mtibwa Sugar.

His absence was not received well by the club's fans who thought the player was negotiating to leave the champions after reports emerged Platinum were interested in his services.

Against Mtibwa Sugar, the Selemani Matola-led charges scored their goals through Hassan Dilunga and Miraji Athumani.

Simba's rivals Yanga SC have also reached the semis of the competition and will face Azam FC, who sealed their place in the last four after labouring to a 1-0 win over Malindi FC at the Amani Stadium on Sunday night.

Captain Aggrey Morris scored the lone goal to help the Ice-cream Makers qualify for the last four.

After the competition in Arusha, the teams will shift their focus to the Mainland action with Yanga topping the 18-team table on 44 points from 18 matches, while Simba are second with 35 points from 15 matches and Azam are third on 32 points from 17 outings.