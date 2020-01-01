Simba SC star Miquissone 'has to work harder to retain position'

The Mozambican states there is stiff competition at the club and he has to ensure he remains as fit as possible

Simba SC forward Luis Miquissone believes he has to work harder to remain part of the first team.

The Mozambican joined the 20-time Tanzanian champions earlier this year and has gone to be an instant hit at the club.

Despite guaranteeing his starting berth with Wekundu wa Msimbazi owing to his good displays, the 24-year-old says he has to continue to work harder

"When I signed for Simba, our season had ended and I was not fit, so more training sessions were vital for me," Miquissone is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"Yes, I am getting better but I have not hit the standards that convinced Simba to sign me. However, I am working harder and soon I will hit my top level and do even better for my team."

The forward states there is no room for complacency because doing so means losing his position at the club.

Article continues below

"Simba has players with good quality and it makes every position very competitive. It means, if I lose focus and become lazy I will lose my position," he added.

"The team is competitive, and there is no option for me apart from training harder."

Simba are targeting the Mainland League title as well as the this season.