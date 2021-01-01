Simba SC silent on Kahata future as Da Rosa reveal players he wants to keep

The coach has stated he would like to keep all the local players at his disposal but added he would not stop anyone who would ask to be let go

Simba SC head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has revealed his plan as far as the upcoming transfer window is concerned.

Da Rosa said the current squad will be largely maintained given that he has not seen a player from the local league who can offer something different from what the current players do.

He also said anyone who wants to leave or do not follow his instructions may be shown the door.

"Letting players go is the sole responsibility of the management," said Gomes as per Mwanaspoti. "We still have a lot of games and players are always selected depending on the needs of a particular game."

"The ones who are not used in one particular game can be used on other occasions.

"Since I joined Simba, I have realised the players I have are far better than the ones in the local market and it is my preference to keep them. I am not going to let go of any Tanzanian player, but if one wants to leave or will not train as I want, then I will not stop their way out."

Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Miraj Athumani, Beno Kakolanya, Gadiel Michael and Ally Salim are the players whose contracts are set to end when the current season concludes.

Aishi Manula, Beno Kakolanya, Shomari Kapombe, John Bocco, Hassan Dilunga, Said Ndemla, Miraji, David Kameta, Mohamed Hussein, Gadiel, Kennedy Juma, Ibrahim Ame, Erasto Nyoni, Jonas Mkude and Mzamiru Yassin are the local players who make up the squad.

Doubts already hover over Kahata, Perfect Chikwende and Chris Mugalu, and the club has never commented on their futures.

Among the three, only Mugalu has enjoyed regular playing time, especially in the Caf Champions League. Hussein, Juma, Bocco, Kapombe and Pascal Wawa are the players whose contracts have already been extended.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper coach Milton Nienov has stated his desire to keep the three goalkeepers currently in the squad.

"If I can keep them, they will grow into better versions of themselves, and for that reason, I would like to keep them," the Brazilian said.

"During our away game against Al Merrikh, we did not have Manula and Kakolanya did a better job and we had Salim on the bench. We are just good with the three of them."

Nine games remain for Simba to conclude the season.