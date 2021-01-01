Simba SC should have signed defender instead of Chikwende - Hussein

The assistant coach reveals why he thinks the Wekundu wa Msimbazi made a huge mistake to sign the forward from Platinum

Yanga SC women's assistant coach Mohammed Hussein has faulted Simba SC for the decision they took to sign Perfect Chikwende in the mini-transfer window.

The Zimbabwean winger arrived at Msimbazi from just three days after featuring for his team against Simba in the Caf .

Chikwende scored in the first leg staged at National Sports Stadium in Harare to hand his side a 1-0 advantage but Simba turned on the screw to win the return leg 4-0 and advance to the group stage on a 4-1 aggregate scoreline.

However, immediately after the return leg, Simba swooped for the services of the player and he was the only signing during the short window which opened on December 9, 2020, and closed on January 15, 2021.

Hussein has now faulted the move by the club to go the for the services of the player, insisting what Simba needed was a defender to bolster their backline.

“In my opinion, for Simba to sign Chikwende is a good decision but it is not beneficial to the team especially in the need and mistakes that are seen within the team’s backline,” Hussein said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“It looks like the front line has a strong offensive line and on the wing side, it has a lot of potential players who score and create chances so it will be difficult for him to build a new kingdom.

“What Simba needed to sign was a good central defender who will strengthen the backline and help the midfielders but bringing a winger [in Chikwende] at the moment, I feel it is a decision that should not have been made at the moment.

“All in all he is a good player and a good signing but it is a matter of waiting for how things will be in the matches he will play but I don't think he will shine straight away.”

Some of the players who play a similar role as Chikwende in Simba include midfielder Francis Kahata, Ghanaian Bernard Morrison, and Luis Miquissone of Mozambique.

Simba are currently on a one-week break after losing in the final of the Mapinduzi Cup to rivals Yanga in Zanzibar.