Simba SC should hasten Bunju Complex training pitch construction - Aussems

The tactician has challenged the club to finish putting up the new ground so the club can start using it

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has challenged the club to hasten the construction of the club's Bunju Complex training ground.

The modern training pitch has been under construction since October 2018 and it represents one of the development pillars of Mohammed Dewji, who is the club's majority shareholder.

The club is expected to start using the pitch in October and Aussems has revealed his own expectation as well as those of his players.

“This is a big achievement for Simba. Given the club's size, it would have been very inappropriate not to have a training ground like this one which is being constructed here,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“I appreciate this effort and also congratulate the club and the chairman Mo Dewji but I think it will be very important if the construction is completed before the league enters its second round.

“The club needs this ground for its regular training sessions.”

The Belgian tactician also raised an issue regarding the size of the yet to be completed dressing room.

"Simba have 30 players but the dressing room, as I have seen, will be small so it needs to be expanded or a new one is built,” added Aussems.

“The pitch is okay and the grass is growing fast enough and if there will be good maintenance then this will be the best pitch for our training programme and even for friendly matches.

“Otherwise, everything is going on well and I hope the whole process will be completed soon and I am also pretty sure even the players are eager to start using this pitch.”

The league champions are using National Stadium in Dar es Salaam for their home matches.



