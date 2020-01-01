Simba SC set to unveil modified logo and jersey for new season

Wekundu wa Msimbazi will also unveil new players who have already joined the team

Simba SC are set to unveil a new logo and jersey as they build towards taking the team to the next level.

The 21-time Mainland League champions have been dominating the local scene for the last three seasons and they want to replicate the same in the continental competitions more so than in the Caf .

On Friday [August 14 during the start of the Simba week], we will unveil a new logo," Simba Communications Director Haji Manara told reporters.

"We have modified the new logo for it to look decent and make it easy to be adaptable in the market.

"Thereafter, we will unveil the new jersey that we will use [in the 2020/21] campaign. This is what it means by going to 'another level."

"On the same day, Friday, we will also present to the public, the players we have signed."

The Msimbazi-based side is also planning to visit children who are less fortunate during the Simba week and share with them what they have.

"On Tuesday, we will be visiting several children's homes with our sponsor SportPesa where we will be giving them jerseys and some goods," Manara continued.

"Then on Thursday, the team will visit Uhuru School with players. There are some children there who have special needs and we will be there to help them get some of them."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi had a good 2019/20 season where they won the Community Shield, and the league.

It is for this reason their players dominated the team of the year for the 2019-20 Mainland season after the awards presentation was held on Friday.

According to the list, Simba had six players with goalkeeper Aishi Manula, who was crowned the best keeper for the season after keeping 18 clean sheets leading the squad from the back.

Other Simba players in the squad include defender Pascal Sergie Wawa, midfielder Clatous Chama - who was crowned the best player for the season and also the best midfielder, Meddie Kagere, captain John Bocco and forward Luis Miquissone from Mozambique.

New signing for Young Africans (Yanga SC) Bakari Mwamnyeto, who arrived at the club from Coastal Union also made it to the squad, the same as Azam and Cranes defender Nicholas Wadada, and Lukas Kikoti of Namungo FC.