Simba SC set the date to decide future of suspended Aussems

The coach was asked to step aside temporarily as the club board members meet on Thursday to take the next step over his association with the club

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has confirmed he has received a suspension letter from the club due to his two-day absence during the international break.

The Belgian coach was not part of the team as it undertook training programmes during the break and his absence led to rumours he might have left in order to hold talks with another club.

In an interview with Mwanaspoti, Aussems admits he was served with a suspension letter shortly after leading the club to a 3-0 win over Ruvu Shooting on Saturday.

“It is true I have received the letter stating the club's decision and it came just after our game against Ruvu Shooting. The club says they took the decision after I went missing for two days while I was attending to my private issues,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

“The letter states I have been suspended until the board sits on November 28 and decide what the next step will be. So, I have to wait until then to see what their decision will be.

“All in all, I have engaged my legal advisors seeking their help before I take the next step. You know the suspension mean I will not be able to undertake my usual duties so getting a legal direction will be appropriate for me.”

Meanwhile, one of the club's board member who spoke in anonymity revealed Simba were irked by Aussems' decision to leave without informing the club. He also stated they are investigating whether the coach held talks with a club he did not want to mention during that period.

“If we get to confirm indeed, he held talks with a South African team Aussems and that club will live to regret holding those secret talks. Simba are not a club to play around with,” the anonymous board member told Mwanaspoti.

“The decision to suspend him was arrived at because the club feels he showed disrespect to us. We will hold a closed-door meeting and make a final decision after one week.”