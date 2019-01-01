Simba SC are set for a tactical change against Mwadui FC

The Belgian tactician aims at helping the defending champions win their seventh successive league game

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has revealed he will employ different tactics when his team play Mwadui in the Mainland League match on Wednesday.

The defending champions are in an excellent form having won their opening six games in the top tier, and despite playing fewer games, they have opened a five-point gap at the top of the table. Simba are aiming at making it seven wins in a row, but the Belgian is aware it will not be an easy task.

"We will have to apply a different approach against [Mwadui]," Aussems told journalists.

"They are a good team and they will be aiming at downing us. We cannot afford to underrate them. For example, everybody expected us to have it easy against Singida United, but we toiled to get a win, so Wednesday's game will even be tougher."

The tactician hopes the players will have it easy on the surface to enable them to display what he terms as beautiful football.

"Against Singida, the pitch was not friendly and the players struggled to play. I believe it will be different against Mwadui, we want to entertain our fans and win in style," Aussems concluded.

No side has ever won seven matches in a row in the Tanzania top tier, but Wekundu wa Msimbazi might achieve the fete.