Simba SC send readiness signal as they outwit Transit Camp in friendly

It was the first engagement for the Mainland giants since the team started joint training sessions at the end of May

Simba SC have emerged victorious in a friendly match against Transit Camp after a 4-2 win in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

It was the first match the defending Mainland champions have taken part in since the teams were allowed to converge for joint training sessions last month.

The Democratic Republic of Congo forward Deo Kanda was the first to strike for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the third minute.

Gerson Fraga scored the second for Sven Vandenbroeck's charges in the 15th minute before Tairone Santos added the third goal of the encounter two minutes after Fraga's strike.

Simba did not add a fourth goal until after the first half ended but they also could not keep Transit Camp at bay, as their opponents reduced the deficit in the first minute of added time courtesy of Hamadi Habibu.

In the 46th minute, Meddie Kagere added his name onto the scoresheet as he stretched Simba's lead further. Transit Camp answered back in the 64th minute from Nisile Kisimba's strike but their resurgence did not deny Simba a convincing win.

Simba's win came almost a day after their traditional arch-rivals Yanga SC were humbled by Kinondoni Municipal Council FC 3-0 in a friendly tie.

This was Transit Camp's second friendly match against a top club in the country after they had fought to a 0-0 draw against Azam FC a day ago.

The win for the Tanzanian 20-time league champions was witnessed by a large group of fans who followed the proceedings from the terraces.

Teams are in a race to raise the level of fitness of their players before the league resumes on June 13 after it had been suspended in mid-March due to the restrictions the government had applied to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Simba will face Ruvu Shooting on June 14 at home as they restart their title defence. The Wekundu wa Msimbazi enjoy a good lead at the top and coach Vandenbroeck had urged them to ensure they bag the first 12 points in order to win the title in earnest.

With three of their four foreign players already in , Simba are assured of an almost full squad for the matches, which also includes the quarter-final tie against Azam.

Sharaf Shiboub is the only foreign player yet to report from South Sudan.