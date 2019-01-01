Simba SC seal new shirt sponsorship deal ahead of the new season

Tanzanian champions Simba SC unveil new home and away kit as they prepare for the new season

giants Simba SC have signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Dubai-based Sports Company UHL worth Sh600m.

The deal was officially signed on Wednesday by the two parties in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. UHL, through the local representative Romario Sports 2010 LTD will supply the club with shirts for the period of two years.

Club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Crescentius Magori says the extended deal has come as a result of rise in revenue for the club, thanks to their exploits in the 2018/19 Caf where the club reached the quarter-finals of the competition.

Article continues below

“From Thursday, the shirts will go on sale and Romario will be the suppliers of the kits countrywide,” Magori is quoted by Daily News.

The club has brought on board Brazilian trio Tairone da Silva, Henrique da Silva, and Gerson Fraga. Others players recruited are Sharaf Eldin, Deo Kanda, Francis Kahata, Gadiel Michael, Beno Kakolanya and Ibrahim Ajib.

The Tanzanian champions will take part in the Caf Champions League where they have been drawn to face UD Songo from Mozambique with the first leg set to be played in Maputo in the weekend of August 9 to 10 while the return match will be in Dar es Salaam after two weeks.