Simba SC roll out partnership with Equity Bank ahead of new season

The partnership between the Tanzania giants and the bank will see members and fans contribute effectively to the club’s development

Tanzanian giants Simba SC have announced a deal with Equity Bank, which will see the club give out E-cards to members and fans.

According to Simba chief executive officer Crescentius Magori, the new project - which was launched on Thursday - is aimed at ensuring all members and fans contribute effectively to the club’s development agenda.

“We have signed a deal with Equity Bank, who will run the project to issue special E-cards dubbed ‘Simba Card’,” Magori is quoted by Daily News of .

“Members and fans will receive new club cards which as well can be used for banking transactions, it is simply an ATM card and it can as well be used to enter the stadium to watch matches.”

Magori said the new system will help ease collection of annual membership fees and will, in the end, enable the club to get first-hand information on Simba fans countrywide.

The launch of the card comes just a day after the club signed a new shirt sponsorship deal with Dubai-based Sports Company UHL worth Sh600m.

The deal was officially signed on Wednesday by the two parties in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. UHL, through the local representative Romario Sports 2010 LTD, will supply the club with shirts for the period of two years.

The Tanzanian champions will take part in the Caf , where they have been drawn to face UD Songo from Mozambique with the first leg set to be played in Maputo in the weekend of August 9 to 10.