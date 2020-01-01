Simba SC risk transfer ban after illegal acquiring of Kichuya from Pharco

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have won the Tanzanian league three times in a row and are representing the country in the Caf Champions League

Mainland League champions Simba SC are currently trying to get a solution on how to settle a fee of $127,000 slapped on them by Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) for illegally acquiring Shiza Kichuya from Pharco.

The Egyptian outfit sued Wekundu wa Msimbazi, stating they signed the player, whose contract was still active, illegally. The Tanzanian had a running contract with Pharco, the team he signed for in 2019.

Fifa has now ordered the 21-time Tanzanian champions to pay the Alexandria-based team the aforementioned figure.

"Our board of directors would discuss it and see what we should do. Let’s wait," Simba chairman Mwina Kaduguda briefly updated.

Kichuya joined the Egyptian second division side in 2019 but loaned him to ENPPI SC. However, the midfielder did not last and he was later returned to his parent club where he failed to cement his status in the first team.

Pharco were intending to secure the 24-year-old another loan deal after exhausting the number of foreign players allowed in the team.

This is where Simba jumped in and persuaded the player to join them. However, there was no agreement reached between the involved parties and Pharco decided to seek legal redress.

If Simba fail to compensate the Egyptian side as ordered, they might be banned from signing new players for two seasons while Kichuya will be suspended from playing for six months.

Meanwhile, Simba head coach Sven Vandenbroeck has explained why he opted to sign midfielder Taddeo Lwanga.

The Ugandan joined Wekundu wa Msimbazi on December 2 in a deal the details of which were not disclosed, and his move came after he ended his association with Egyptian side Tanta SC.

While the new signing is yet to feature for the champions, the Belgian coach has revealed the long-term injury suffered by Brazilian winger Gerson Fraga was the reason he signed the Ugandan, saying his intention was to have an extra player in the midfield section.

"As you know, Gerson [Fraga] was ruled out for six to eight months meaning we had only one holding midfielder Jonas [Mkude]," Vandenbroeck explained.

"This means Fraga will be missed for the whole season hence, we had to get another player to fill his void.

"I would have loved to have him [Fraga] for the whole season but unfortunately, he will not be able to play any game this season. It is unlucky for Fraga to be out of action for eight months and his contract expires at the end of the season."