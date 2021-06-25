Simba SC reveal Miquissone replacement if he leaves

The Msimbazi giants have set their eyes on a Zambian player should the speedy winger leave the club in the coming window

Simba SC have confirmed Zambian player Moses Phiri will come in if the club’s winger Luis Miquissone decides to leave at the end of the season.

The Mainland Premier League champions are sweating to keep their best players ahead of the new campaign but Goal understands they have already received two offers for Miquissone, who has been one of their key players this campaign.

Last Wednesday, the club’s Board of Directors met in Dar es Salaam to discuss various issues including next season’s transfer window as well as strategies to end this season with a bang, and then give the names of the players needed in the squad.

Members of the Board also discussed offers on their tables from European and North African teams, including Al Ahly of Egypt and CR Belouzidad of Algeria for the Mozambican winger.

A source, who attended the meeting and did not want to be named, has told Goal, Simba are now keen to listen to offers for Miquissone and their prime target is to sign Zambian Phiri, who turns out for Zanaco FC.

“Initially Simba bosses were adamant, wanting to prevent Miquissone from leaving Msimbazi, but after seeing the offers on the table, they have decided to change their minds,” the source told Goal.

“Simba have made a minimum fee of $ 600,000 and while they are listening to the clubs, they have also started a search for a replacement, whose name is Moses [Phiri], who the Reds have already agreed to give Zanaco cash and one player on loan.

“We want to do business to get Phiri by giving them Zanaco, money together with Perfect [Chikwende] on loan but this if Luis leaves, as we will already have the money to pay for Phiri.

“Apart from Luis deal with Phiri, we have also started a search for another player from Guinea. The player has impressed us but we cannot give his name because we have not started anything with him but we have seen him and we want to hear from coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa."

Article continues below

Earlier, Simba’s leadership through the vice-chairman of the Board, Salim Abdallah, said they are ready to let Miquissone go if the clubs that want him will meet the figure they set.

“That is our position if there is any team out there that needs [Miquissone], and they will agree to give us the amount we are asking for, then we will release him,” Abdallah told Goal.

Simba are currently closing in on retaining the league title and the domestic cup.