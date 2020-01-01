Simba SC respond to Kabwili's match-fixing allegations as TFF orders probe

The goalkeeper alleged he was approached by an official before the Kariokor Derby in an attempt to have him miss the tie

Simba SC have condemned the match-fixing allegations made by Yanga SC's third-choice goalkeeper Ramadhan Kabwili.

On January 27, Kabwili claimed one of the Simba officials approached him and pleaded with him to ensure he is yellow carded during the Yanga SC versus JKT match so that he could miss the next tie where Yanga were to face Simba in the Kariokor Derby.

Kabwili added the official promised him a Toyota IST car if he was going to commit a punishable offence against JKT Tanzania. Had Kabwili received a yellow card, he would have automatically missed the Simba tie because he would have had three yellow cards already.

Simba have now requested the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to investigate the claims and take the necessary action.

“Simba SC note with regret the statement made by player [Mr Ramadhan] Kabwili on 27 January 2020, at East African Radio studios. These statements by the player are despicable, disrespectful, and tantamount to severe allegations of match-tampering as alleged by the player which Simba SC refute and condemns,” Simba said in a statement seen by Goal.

“These statements have a severe and adverse implication on the integrity of Simba Sports Club and its leaders. The credibility of the league and football in Tanzania as a whole will be put into question if such statements are not dealt with decisively.

“Simba SC welcome the speed at which Tanzania Football Federation has swiftly addressed and taken the matter as the relevant authority. Simba SC trust that this issue is in the right hands and shall be dealt with appropriately with speed."

On their part, TFF confirmed the reception of the said statements by Kabwili and has promised to leave no stone unturned as they try to find whether Kabwili's statement is true or not.

“Tanzania Football Federation has heard the allegations made by Yanga SC player [Ramadhan] Kabwili on the issue of match-fixing as was aired by one of the radio stations in the country.TFF Secretariat has written a letter to the Disciplinary Committee with the view of seeking their help to dig deep and find the veracity of such claims,” TFF said in a statement in possession of Goal.

“TFF will also seek support from relevant investigative authorities so that they can help in finding whether the claims are true or not. Appropriate actions will be taken thereafter.

“TFF has been fighting ferociously match-fixing attempts every day.”

Simba and their arch-rivals Yanga drew 2-2 on January 4 during their first meeting this season.