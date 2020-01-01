Simba SC refute Kagere and Mkude transfer links

The Mainland giants have denied reports they are in the process of losing two of their key players, to the DRC and Spain

Simba SC have denied reports they have received offers for key players Jonas Mkude and Meddie Kagere.

According to reports in , the Mainland giants have reportedly been approached by the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Tout Puissant Mazembe and ’s UD for the services of Mkude and Kagere, respectively.

However, Simba information officer Haji Manara has clarified they have not received any offers regarding the transfer of the two players, insisting when such offers come, they will gauge them.

More teams

“We are not against the sale of any player as such when the offers come, we will scrutinise them to see how potential they are and if they will be good, the business will be done,” Manara is quoted as saying by Daily News.

“Both Kagere and Mkude are still our players and we still need them in the squad but that does not mean they cannot be sold provided the club is convinced with the offers on the table.

“At Simba, final decisions are not made by one person because we have a Board of Directors, which is responsible to make final decisions regarding any big issue concerning the club.”

Manara added that any information concerning the club is disclosed after communicating with the club's CEO Senzo Mazingisa, and after filtering the information to be released.

“We have at a large extent managed to cement all the loopholes which used to leak various information without the consent of the club. This is a big step for us,” said him,” Manara continued.

Kagere still leads the scoring chart in the Mainland with 19 goals.

The Ugandan-born Rwandese striker is determined to win the Golden Boot for the second season in a row after scoring 23 goals last season.

This means from the 63 goals that Simba have so far netted in the top-flight this season, the Rwandan striker has contributed 19 goals more than any other player in the Reds squad.

Article continues below

Kagere is eight goals ahead of two domestic players in the race to win be crowned the league's leading scorer.

They are Namungo FC’s Reliant Lusajo and Yusuph Mhilu of Kagera Sugar, who have netted 11 goals each.

As the action in the league could resume soon, Simba look set to defend the title as they continue to sit at the summit of the 20-team table with 71 points from 28 outings.