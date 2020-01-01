Simba SC recover from Ruvu Shooting draw to hammer Transit Camp in friendly

The Mainland giants recover from their shock draw in the league opener to win in a build-up friendly staged on Monday

Simba SC have picked themselves up from the disappointing draw against Ruvu Shooting to beat Transit Camp 4-0 in a friendly played in Dar es Salaam on Monday.

The Mainland giants were frustrated on Sunday after they failed to beat Ruvu Shooting in a Mainland contest, only managing a 1-1 draw at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The Simba vs Ruvu Shooting game was among the top-flight matches staged over the weekend as the league returned, three months after it was halted owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

And to rectify mistakes from the draw, Simba quickly planned a friendly against the lower division side, whom they hammered 4-0 courtesy of a brace from Brazilian Gerson Fraga, and a goal apiece from Ibrahim Ajibu and Cyprian Kipenye.

Leo asubuhi tumecheza mchezo wa kirafiki dhidi ya Transit Camp na kuibuka na ushindi wa mabao 4-0. Magoli yetu yamefungwa na Ibrahim Ajibu 16', Gerson Fraga 31', 45' na Cyprian Kipenye 86'. #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/uJ6ceqqzI9 — Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) June 15, 2020

Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck was impressed with the response from his team in the friendly they dominated from the first whistle to the end.

“I was not interested in the scoreline but my attention was on how the players will respond after a disappointing draw against [Ruvu] on Sunday,” Vandenbroeck told the reporters after the friendly.

“The draw against Ruvu sounded like a defeat because we dominated the match but wasted our chances, we were not clinical in front of goal, but in the friendly the players responded well, it is the kind of response I was looking for and I hope they can carry it to the next league match.”

Simba have openly communicated their disappointment with dropping points against Ruvu Shooting with Information Officer Haji Manara confessing every club official was shocked with the outcome of the match as their aim was to get a win.

“The outcome of the match against Ruvu is not what we were expecting, it is not a good result, to be honest, we did not expect to get such a result,” Manara told reporters.

“I can only congratulate Ruvu for putting up a good show to deny us a win, they played in a very determined manner to take the point away.”

On his part, Ruvu Shooting Information Officer Msau Bwire said: “I had warned Simba prior to the match it will not be an easy task, I knew my players were well prepared to frustrate them and I think we have managed to get a point from them.

“We showed them good football, the same way play and we now want to keep the momentum going and get good results in remaining matches.”

Simba are now on 72 points after 29 matches; they have won 23, drawn three, and lost as many matches. Ruvu Shooting remained in 11th position as well after collecting 40 points from 29 matches.