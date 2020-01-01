Simba SC provide update on Kagere and Dilunga's availability for Alliance FC showdown

The duo could feature as the Wekundu wa Msimbazi take to the pitch in search of more points to cement top spot

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu has given an update on Meddie Kagere and Hassan Dilunga ahead of Alliance FC's tie on Sunday at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

Dilunga was injured a few days ago during their match against Mbao FC while Kagere was suspended but the duo could be available again. Rweyemamu has also revealed the two stars could be involved as Simba look for another win to cement their place at the top of the Vodacom (VPL) table.

“All the players we came with are all fit even [Hassan] Dilunga who got injured on Thursday. [He] is doing well and could be ready to feature. [Meddie] Kagere who was suspended is available now and it is only upon the coach to decided where to play him or not,” Rweyemamu told Mwanaspoti.

The TM also explained why the new signings Shiza Kichuya and Luis Miquissone have not been anywhere near the pitch. Kichuya returned to Simba after leaving for Pharco FC on loan in 2018 while Miquissone was signed from UD Songo of Mozambique in the just concluded transfer window.

“In about two or three days [Luis] Miquissone and [Shiza] Kichuya will be seen on the pitch. For now, we are trying to finish on matters of their transfer certificates and that is what has delayed them from playing,” he added.

After their 2-1 win against Mbao, the Wekundu wa Msimbazi opened an eight-point gap at the top despite playing two fewer games than second-placed Coastal Union.

Simba have won all four matches pitting them against Alliance since the latter were promoted to the top-flight in 2018.

Meanwhile, the Regional Commissioner of Dar es Salaam Paul Makonda has been appointed as an advisor to Simba's executive board.