Simba SC players summoned for league preparations

The Msimbazi based side has directed players to report back by the end of the month

Mainland League champions Simba SC have summoned all players to report back by March 31.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi, just like all the other top sides in the country, had suspended their activities owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The 20-time champions, through their CEO Senzo Mazingisa, have also made it clear action will be taken against those players who defy the directive.

"All players should report back on March 31 by noon as earlier communicated," Mazingisa is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"As stated in the internal memo dated March 18, all players are expected back in Dar es Salaam to start preparations for the league. The camp will be held at Mbweni; but as directed by the government, players [especially those who travelled back to their countries] will be quarantined.

"Disciplinary action will be taken against those who fail to report by the aforementioned date and time."

The official has made it clear all Simba staff are expected to resume their duties as communicated.

"The technical bench, all staff, and players are reminded to stick to the terms of their contracts and report back," he added.

"Everything else will be communicated in due course."

Whether the directive is practical or not will be determined soon considering the restrictions in many countries' airports owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.