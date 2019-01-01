Simba SC players ready for Kagera Sugar

The defending league champions are confident of getting maximum points against the league leaders on Thursday

Simba SC players are aiming at getting maximum points against Kagera Sugar in their league match set for Thursday.

The defending champions suffered a 2-1 loss in the reverse fixture last season at Kaitaba Stadium in Bukoba before losing by a solitary goal in the second leg played at National Stadium.

In an interview with Mwananchi, the majority of the Wekundu wa Msimbazi players hope to get a win against the league leaders.

"Most of Kagera Sugar players had played together for some time and had a perfect understanding. It was easier for them to win but it is not the case anymore because they have lost many players," says defender Haruna Shamte.

"We [Simba] have prepared well for the game because we understand it is not going to be a walk in the park. I am confident we will get a positive result," he concluded.



Midfielder Jonas Mkude insists the team is focused on doing better this season and not on the poor the results posted last year.

"When on the pitch, every player is focused on one thing, to win, and it will be the case on Friday. We are not looking at what happened last season, our main focus is on our game against Kagera, we just want to win."

Simba have collected maximum points from their two games played and will aim at making it three out of three against the league toppers.