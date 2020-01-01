Simba SC players are close to full fitness - Rweyemamu

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are scheduled to play KMC in a friendly match on Monday afternoon

Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu believes his charges are close to full fitness.

The Mainland League champions played a friendly match on Monday morning against Transit Camp and managed to get a 4-2 win.

It was the first match after almost three months owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

More teams

"It was a good start for us, yes there was some rustiness but it was impressive," Rweyemamu told Goal on Monday.

"We have stayed about three months since the last time we played [in a league match against Singida]. I cannot say we are there yet, but we are close [to full fitness."

Against Transit, the Democratic Republic of Congo forward Deo Kanda was the first to strike for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the third minute.

Gerson Fraga scored the second for Sven Vandenbroeck's charges in the 15th minute before Tairone Santos added the third goal of the encounter two minutes after Fraga's strike.

Simba did not add a fourth goal until after the first half ended but they also could not keep Transit Camp at bay, as their opponents reduced the deficit in the first minute of added time courtesy of Hamadi Habibu.

In the 46th minute, Meddie Kagere added his name onto the scoresheet as he stretched Simba's lead further. Transit Camp answered back in the 64th minute from Nisile Kisimba's strike but their resurgence did not deny Simba a convincing win.

"We have another friendly match in the evening, we will host KMC and give a chance to some players also to see what they can do," the coach continued.

"Every player has to be involved in order for us to know the fitness level; however, I am sure we will be fit by the time we play Ruvu Shooting in the Tanzania Mainland League match [on Sunday, June 14]."

Article continues below

The 20-time league champions are currently leading the 20-team table after managing to collect 71 points in the 28 matches played.

The Msimbazi-based side need a maximum of five wins to secure the title for the third time in a row.

Simba are also targeting the but will have to overcome defending champions Azam FC in the quarter-finals on Wednesday, July 1.