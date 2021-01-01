Simba SC plan to remedy mistakes witnessed vs Kaizer Chiefs - Gonzalez

The official, however, did not mention how the shortfalls experienced, especially in South Africa, will be cured next season

Simba SC CEO Barbara Gonzalez has stated they will not repeat the mistakes witnessed against Kaizer Chiefs in the Caf Champions League since they have put measures in place to prevent them in future.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were knocked out of the Champions League after they conceded a 4-0 loss to Amakhosi at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg and 3-0 win at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium was not enough to send the Tanzanian champions to the semi-finals.

Simba had set their eyes on a final berth, especially after impressive outings in the group stage, but a stumble in South Africa all but ended their season dreams.

Gonzalez, without revealing how they will correct the mistakes, promised that such scenarios witnessed against Kaizer Chiefs will not be repeated.

"The mistakes we made against Kaizer Chiefs away must not be repeated, and we have put measures in place to ensure that they do not occur again," the official told Mwanaspoti.

On the other hand, Simba's board chairman Salim Abdallah said they have already received recommendations from head coach Didier Gomes da Rosa on how to make the team stronger during the next transfer window.

"We still have the anger and determination to do better and progress far from where we reached. We are going to strengthen the team in order to make sure we have a far better squad, " said Abdallah.

"According to the recommendations by the coach, we are going to sign specific players that will strengthen a few areas where there is a need to."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are expected to spend heavily in the transfer market, as they did in previous transfer windows, in order to field a squad large enough to compete in the Premier League, Champions League, and Shield Cup.

The league champions are in a good position to retain the title and are also contenders in the Shield Cup, where matches have been played up to the Round of 16.

As they plan to strengthen the team, doubts about whether they will extend the contracts of Francis Kahata, Ibrahim Ajibu, Hassan Dilunga and Perfect Chikwende remain unanswered.

It is also not clear whether Wekundu wa Msimbazi will retain goalkeeper Aishi Manula who has attracted interest from South Africa and Sudan following an impressive outing on the continental stage.